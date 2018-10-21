It's alive!

If the Guthrie's current production of "Frankenstein — Playing With Fire" has you ready to do the Monster Mash, check out an evening dedicated to the creator and his creature, starting with the new documentary "The Strange Life of Dr. Frankenstein." That's followed by a full slate of related movies including "Son of Frankenstein" and "The Curse of Frankenstein."

7 p.m., TCM

Bright lights, small city

"Welcome to Waverly," a four-part series in which big-city folk are embedded in small-town Kansas, features Aswar Rahman, a former candidate for Minneapolis mayor. Rahman comes off as a nerdy but open-minded outsider with a terrific collection of ties. If he ever decides to leave politics, I'm guessing he has a bright future at Twin Cities clothier Hubert White. See an interview with Rahman at startribune.com/tv.

9 p.m., Bravo

Breaking their silence

"The Apology," a heart-shattering documentary, relies on testimonials from some of the women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Army during World War II. Director Tiffany Hsiung films these survivors sharing their stories with family members and students, without ever coming across as intrusive.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin