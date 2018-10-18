Still crazy after all these years

"Real Time With Bill Maher: Anniversary Special" is mostly an hour of backslapping, but the host and his famous fans, who include Barbra Streisand, make a pretty strong case for why the series deserves the self-congratulations. The clip-heavy tribute includes moments from ABC's "Politically Incorrect," the late-night talk show that put Al Franken in bed with Arianna Huffington.

9 p.m. Friday, HBO

The man with the golden touch

Peter Dinklage takes a break from "Game of Thrones" to star in "My Dinner With Herve," a movie about the last days of "Fantasy Island" star Herve Villechaize, the diminutive actor cut down by typecasting and personal demons. The film focuses too much on Villechaize's dinner companion, a journalist trying to hold onto his sobriety, but Dinklage still manages to stand tall.

7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Maher

Can you dig it?

"Lore," now in its second season, spares no expense in sharing ghost stories that adhere to the notion that truth is stranger — and scarier — than fiction. The first episode, which tells the tale of 1828 grave robbers in Scotland who took their profession to the next level, is properly gruesome.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Spirit in the night

Another lavish horror story can be found in "The Woman in White," although this "Masterpiece" miniseries is less likely to give you nightmares. Dougray Scott, Charles Dance and Jessie Buckley are among the cast members bringing this groundbreaking Wilkie Collins novel to life.

9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin