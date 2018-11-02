Who do you trust?
Fans of “Mr. Robot” know the show’s creator, Sam Esmail, likes to play mind games. So it’s possible that’s not really Julia Roberts playing a mousy caseworker in his latest series, “Homecoming.” The first four episodes provide plenty of signs that you can’t trust any of the characters, including a war veteran transitioning back to civilian life, or their memories. Sorting out the truth — and why Roberts chose this project as her first serious foray into TV — will probably require watching the entire season.
Now streaming on Amazon Prime
Lame duck
“House of Cards” was never a great series, but viewers could usually take pleasure in watching Kevin Spacey share his evil plans directly into the camera. That perverse joy is missing — and not just because the show’s now-disgraced star is missing. As the new commander-in-chief, Robin Wright doesn’t seem to be having much fun; it’s doubtful you will, either.
Now streaming on Netflix
As it happens
For the 18th time since he took over “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert will broadcast live Tuesday (10:35 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4), this time so he can mug as the midterm election results roll in. He’s not the only one flying without a net. “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (10 p.m., Comedy Central) and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:35 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11) are also doing live editions Tuesday.
Neal Justin
