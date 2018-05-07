Therapy session

Most interviewers would be wise to keep their chatter to a minimum and let their guests do the talking. "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" continues to be the exception. The A list visitors, including Tina Fey, are so thrilled when the late-night host opens up that they quickly follow suit. The only negative is that this insightful series drops only one new episode a month.

Now streaming on Netflix

Life with father

I'm still not sure why we're supposed to be fascinated by real estate mogul George Chrisley's family life, but there must be enough curious viewers to justify a sixth season of "Chrisley Knows Best." In the opener, the over-the-top dad throws a child's birthday party — and a few fits. Someone needs to pull that kid aside and tell her about the emancipation of minors.

9 p.m., USA

Relatively speaking

Hari Kondabolu scored a victory of sorts last month when Hank Azaria admitted that Kondabolu's documentary "The Problem With Apu" had him wondering whether he should continue to voice the longtime "Simpsons" character. But the Indian-American comedian has yet to prove his mettle as a stand-up. "Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives" is his most high-profile opportunity yet.

Neal Justin