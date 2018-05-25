The year to remember

Tom Hanks' production company continues to double as a U.S. history textbook with "1968," a four-part series looking back at the pivotal year. It centers on the usual milestones, notably the Vietnam War, but gets extra credit for taking time to note less-heralded moments, such as the Supremes' recording of "Love Child."

8 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Will the Wolf survive?

Michelle Wolf may have taken heat for her routine at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, but it will only help gin up interest in her new series, "The Break With Michelle Wolf," with new episodes dropping every Sunday. The field of comics riffing off the headlines is getting crowded, but let's hope there's room for one more.

Begins streaming Sunday on Netflix

An 'SNL' great

"Phil Hartman: Behind Closed Doors" lives up to its title with lots of nuggets about the late comedian's unusual road to success. Too bad the network didn't secure interviews with Hartman's most famous friends, or pony up enough dough to clear many clips from "SNL" or "NewsRadio."

8 p.m. Sunday, Reelz

Neal Justin