An explosive crime

You may think you’re tired of crawling inside the mind of a murderer, but “Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist” will make you want to make the trek all over again with characters straight out of a Coen brothers movie. Director Barbara Schroeder patiently unravels the story behind a 2003 crime in Erie, Pa., that sparked attention when a pizza delivery guy saddled with a bomb blew up after police arrested him for robbery. This four-part documentary will become your latest binge marathon.

Now streaming on Netflix

Emotional rescue

“Dunkirk,” which makes its premium-cable debut, is a little too polished and theatrical to pack the emotional punch of “Saving Private Ryan” or “Platoon,” but it earned its eight Oscar nominations with no-nonsense acting from an all-star cast and a reverent approach by director Christopher Nolan designed to put a lump in your throat rather than having you shake in your boots.

7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

All she does is give

The best gift for Mother’s Day is to acknowledge how she always went the extra mile. That’s what TCM’s tribute is all about, with one tale of self-sacrifice after another. Say that you care by mixing up a batch of lemonade and sitting down with “I Remember Mama” (4:30 p.m.), “Mildred Pierce” (7 p.m.) and “Stella Dallas” (9 p.m.).

Neal Justin