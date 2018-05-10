Brilliant disguise

Olympian Gabby Douglas gets a gold medal for effort in the series premiere of "Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition." She undergoes an extreme makeover in order to fool strangers into thinking she's an elderly woman who thinks "backflips" is a hip way to order eggs.

7 p.m. Friday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Mending a broken heart

Three months after his appearance at the Acme Comedy Club, Kevin Smith suffered a heart attack. Never one to miss a morbid opportunity, the director/comedian has turned that brush with death into a selling point, boasting that his new stand-up special, "Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly," was taped one hour before the near-fatal incident. The performance lacks the audience interaction of his Minneapolis shows, but there are enough behind-the-scenes insights to make you happy he's still around.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Smith

This be madness

Benedict Cumberbatch has made room on his crowded dance card for "Patrick Melrose," an outrageous new drama based on Edward St. Aubyn's novels. The versatile actor plays a suicidal addict whose impulses are more maddening than anything in Doctor Strange's book of spells. I'm not sure Melrose's bad behavior can carry an entire season, but you can see why Cumberbatch ranks the role right up there with playing Hamlet.

8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime

Little pleasures

Angela Lansbury emerges from semi-retirement to play caustic Aunt March in the latest adaptation of "Little Women." Anyone familiar with the Louisa May Alcott classic knows the character doesn't get much screen time, but it's still a pleasure to see the former "Murder, She Wrote" star back on the case. The film concludes next Sunday.

7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin