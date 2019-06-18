Messing around

In "Just Roll With It," a fictional family — consisting of parents acting like kids and children acting like grown-ups — goes off script whenever the overly stimulated studio audience votes on their next move. The series would have been a good way to introduce young viewers to improv comedy if only the producers were less interested in watching cast members get slimed and more interested in showing off their ability to think on their feet.

7 p.m. Disney

Digging in the dirt

"When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time," coproduced by Twin Cities Public Television, has more than the mammoths of the sea on its mind. The documentary, which does a good job making real-life archaeologists seem as dashing as the fictional Indiana Jones, also tracks the startling evolution of elephants, birds and crocodiles.

8 p.m. TPT, Ch. 2

Back in the saddle again

"Yellowstone," the series that confirmed that Kevin Costner and westerns were made for each other, returns with the always intimidating Neal McDonough ("Boomtown") joining the roundup. The first season averaged 5.1 million viewers per episode, making it last year's most watched new cable series.

9 p.m. Paramount

Neal Justin