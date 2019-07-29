Human touch

Whitney Cummings may not be as buzzy as when she was headlining her own sitcom ("Whitney) and writing for "2 Broke Girls," but she's never been better as a stand-up comedian. In the new special "Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?" the comic takes a more balanced, mature approach to the "gender wars" than she has in the past and introduces the Washington, D.C., audience to a sex robot modeled on her image. The sidekick is surprisingly witty, but she's no match for her human counterpart.

Now streaming on Netflix

The force is with them

Those who like their sci-fi films with plenty of buttered popcorn won't want to miss a triple feature of blockbusters that kicks off with "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," followed by "Star Wars: A New Hope" (the original) and "Star Trek: the Wrath of Khan."

7 p.m., TCM

Superbad

Superheroes have gotten too big for their britches in "The Boys," a new series in which mutant warriors are more focused on selfies and box-office profits than on saving the world. Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg lend the same subversive wit they gave to "Preacher" and "Sausage Party." The results make Deadpool look like Dudley Do-Right.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Neal Justin