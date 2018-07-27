Defense never rests

The six-part docuseries “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” is so lopsided that it may as well have been produced by Black Lives Matter. Still, the film packs a wallop, especially when the victim’s family shares their outrage and pain directly into the camera. It may have been some time since you reflected on the 2012 Florida shooting, but “Rest” makes a strong case that we should never forget.

9 p.m. Mon., Paramount Network

Rec’ing ball

“Making It,” a new series in which crafters compete to see who can create the funkiest quilts and photo albums, sounds tailor-made for the niche HGTV audience, but the presence of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman will tickle those who can’t tell a hammer from a nail gun. The former “Parks and Recreation” co-stars offer a master class in how to build laughs without a sliver of ill will.

9 p.m. Tue., KARE, Ch. 11

Original sin

Bill Pullman returns as dogged detective Harry Ambrose in “The Sinner,” attempting to decipher another case in which the murderer’s motives are murky, to say the least. Jessica Biel, who earned an Emmy nomination for her career-changing turn last year, is sitting this season out, but Carrie Coon (“Fargo”) should get plenty of great notices for her role as a stranger with mysterious ties to a child who poisoned his parents. Coon’s real-life husband, Tracy Letts, takes time out from writing killer plays such as “August: Osage County” to play Pullman’s longtime pal.

9 p.m. Wed., USA

Neal Justin