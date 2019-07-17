The wedding planner

“I Do to the Venue” may give engaged couples some smart ideas for their nuptials — if they can get over the shameless plugging that permeates each 30-minute episode. In the series premiere, Maria and Trey try to prove that opposites attract while the company behind the planning app the Knot goes overboard in an attempt to persuade viewers that it’s as essential to any wedding as a cover band.

7 p.m., FYI

We belong together

Jermaine Dupri doesn’t get the attention showered on other music moguls. “Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def” does a good job of proving that’s a mistake. A somewhat modest Mariah Carey and bemused Snoop Dogg are among the big names celebrating the underrated producer and openly wishing that he’d get back together with Janet Jackson.

9 p.m., WE

Barbaric behavior

Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick and Paul Scheer are among the actors lending their voices to “Human Discoveries,” a new animated series in which prehistoric beings have a lot more to deal with than just starting a fire. Racism, fashion and monogamy are all on the steep learning curve.

Now streaming on Facebook Watch

Neal Justin