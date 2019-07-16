On her own

If “Suits” didn’t teach you not to mess with Jessica Pearson, then its spinoff “Pearson” should do the trick. Star Gina Torres uses every inch of her 5-foot-10 frame to intimidate the Chicago machine when she’s hired by the mayor’s office. Despite a lack of connections — or an attorney’s license — the character seems to take charge overnight. It doesn’t make much sense, but I wouldn’t dare say that to Torres’ face.

9 p.m., USA

A true monster

You may assume from its title that “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” would be a spoof on Mary Shelley’s creature, but the true target of this mockumentary is blowhard theater types with more than a passing resemblance to Jon Lovitz’s old Master Thespian on “Saturday Night Live.” David Harbour, co-star of “Stranger Things,” is hilarious in a not-so-thinly veiled impersonation of Orson Welles.

Now streaming on Netflix

On the road again

“Conan” may be a half-hour shorter than it used to be, but it still packs a punch, especially when the host gets out of the studio. For the fifth straight year, the rejuvenated Conan O’Brien is taking his act to San Diego’s Comic Con, where he’ll interview the casts of “Veronica Mars,” “It: Chapter Two” and “Carnival Row” for four straight nights. The show will return to its original one-hour format for this road trip.

10 p.m., TBS

Neal Justin