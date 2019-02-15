It gets you nowhere
"Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You" is being billed as a biopic, but it's really a nearly seamless collection of musical montages, with actress Delta Goodrem re-enacting the singer's greatest hits, which include breaking through with Bob Dylan's "If Not for You," sweating through the "Let's Get Physical" video and conquering cancer. The two-hour love letter is followed by "Biography Presents: The Olivia Newton-John Story."
7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime
Temple of doom
"Deadpool" fans and "Hellboy" fans won't want to miss "Doom Patrol," an equally subversive entry in the comic-book genre featuring a motley crew of crimefighters badly in need of super-therapy. The wisecracking cast includes Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero and a morose river of slime.
Now streaming on DC Universe
Leading the charge
Despite a four-hour running time over two nights, "Presidents at War" doesn't make room for Abe Lincoln. The documentary is focused on more modern-day strategists, starting with Dwight D. Eisenhower and ending with George H.W. Bush.
7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, History Channel
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.