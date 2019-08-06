Back to the Peach Pit

“BH90210” reunites much of the original cast from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” including Jason Priestley and Shannen Doherty, but with a twist: This time around the actors are playing loose versions of themselves, contemplating whether or not they should sign up for a reboot.

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

“Bulletproof” stars co-creator Noel Clarke.

Fight club

If you like your action series packed with plenty of bickering, you may want to check out “Bulletproof,” a British export getting a summer run in the States. Stars and co-creators Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters engage in plenty of car chases through the streets of London, but they’re more committed to arguing about everything from bad breath to what kind of chicken to have for dinner.

7 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

Bashir Salahuddin and Vic Mensa on “Sherman’s Showcase.”

One fine Day

The mockumentary series “Sherman’s Showcase” does a clever job of satirizing Prince’s story, but the real hoot in this new episode is Morris Day. The “Purple Rain” scene stealer is supposedly on hand to host the retrospective, but there’s more than enough time for a spoof on “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with Day playing a troubled teen who needs to be rescued from the mean streets of Minneapolis. It doesn’t make much sense, but neither does “Jungle Love” — and they’re both irresistible.

9 p.m., IFC