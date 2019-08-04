Some like it hot

"Hot in Cleveland," the sitcom that reminded us that Betty White is a national treasure, may have been canceled four years ago, but that doesn't mean viewers can't still enjoy the nostalgia-fueled laughs with its veteran cast recruiting past co-stars for guest appearances. Have fun spotting the familiar faces in these classic repeats.

5 p.m. weekdays, getTV

Warrior detective

Lucy Lawless' character in "My Life Is Murder" is much more vulnerable than Xena the Warrior Princess, but she makes up for being Chakram-less by hurling wicked one-liners. The Australian mystery series doesn't bother too much with whodunit. It's more invested in watching its star flirt and finagle her way to the truth.

Now streaming on Acorn TV

Coming up roses

There doesn't seem to be much passion for the latest season of "The Bachelor" — but don't give up on love for the franchise just yet. "Bachelor in Paradise" is back in session with a two-night premiere. Plus, Minneapolis' State Theatre just announced "Bachelor Live on Stage" for March with fan favorite Ben Higgins hosting a live ceremony.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin