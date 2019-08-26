American treasure

"Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones," his fifth special for Netflix, won't be as unpredictable or expansive as some of his pop-up performances in Minneapolis this year, but it should still serve as a reminder that the comic is at the top of his game. His stature is bound to grow even higher in October when he receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Now streaming on Netflix

Home sweet home

"Stay or Sell" is one of the few Twin Cities-based programs to land some prime-time real estate. Heather and Brad Fox specialize in Minnesota Nice, keeping their cool even when their fix-it projects hit a snag. Viewers who can't tell the difference between a hammer and a screwdriver will still enjoy spotting local landmarks such as Penny's Coffee and Solid State Records. Local businesses Mercury Mosaics, Hennepin Made and Timber & Tulip are also incorporated into this eight-part series, shot this past winter.

8 p.m., HGTV

No sympathy for the devil

Viceland jumps into the serialized true-crime business with "The Devil You Know," a five-parter about how a self-styled Satanist terrorized a suburban community near Winston-Salem, N.C. The docuseries has more than just shades of Charlie Manson's reign.

9 p.m., Viceland

Neal Justin