Spinning their wheels
Bing Liu may still have a thing or two to learn about filmmaking, but his documentary "Minding the Gap" shows he fully understands what it's like to grow up in a town like Rockford, Ill., where middle-class life can still be considered a fantasy. Liu spent a decade capturing him and his two buddies skateboarding and struggling into adulthood with plenty of spills along the way.
Now streaming on Hulu
Risky business
If and when Tom Cruise gets tired of tackling impossible missions, he should still have a healthy career in Hollywood. The 2017 film "American Made" is proof that the star doesn't need to work up a sweat to engage audiences, using his devilish charm to draw viewers into his con-man character, who ends up smuggling drugs for anyone who will sign the check.
7 p.m., HBO
Believe it or not
"Magic for Humans" is billed as Justin Willman's explorations of America's subcultures, but at its best, it's really just a showcase for the sleight-of-hand artist as he wows unsuspecting bystanders in parks and outside grocery stores.
Now streaming on Netflix
Neal Justin
