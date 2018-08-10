Coming out of the dark

Gloria Estefan is the subject of "Collision Course," a documentary that is more interested in detailing her near-fatal bus crash than in explaining how exactly the rhythm is going to get you. Those who want a better understanding of what makes the singer so special are better off catching her addictive performance of the theme song for Netflix's "One Day at a Time" reboot.

9 p.m. Sunday, Reelz

Everybody loves Ray

One of the nicest surprises of the past decade has been watching stand-up comedian Ray Romano develop as an actor in everything from "Vinyl" to "The Big Sick." He continues to shine in his role as a washed-up movie producer in season two of "Get Shorty." Emmy winner Felicity Huffman joins the cast as an FBI agent determined to take a bite out of crime in Hollywood.

8 p.m. Sunday, EPIX

Solid as a Rock

You may think Dwayne Johnson has become too big a movie star to return for another season of "Ballers," but compared with scaling skyscrapers and battling monsters, this sports-sidelines sitcom must seem like a day at the beach. And, no, I'm not hinting for a sequel to "Baywatch."

9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin