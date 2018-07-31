The land Down Under

“The Outback,” a three-part series about the parts of Australia most tourists never see, offers some beautiful photography of animals with names that may make you giggle, but the filmmakers are so desperate to introduce you to every single aspect of the country’s past and present lore that you may decide the only Aussie culture you really want is a six-pack of Foster’s.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Original sin

Bill Pullman returns as dogged detective Harry Ambrose in “The Sinner,” attempting to decipher another case in which the murderer’s motives are murky, to say the least. Jessica Biel, who earned an Emmy nomination for her career-changing turn last year, is sitting this season out, but Carrie Coon (“Fargo”) should get plenty of great notices for her role as a stranger with mysterious ties to a child who poisoned his parents. Coon’s real-life husband, Tracy Letts, takes time out from writing killer plays like “August: Osage County” to play Pullman’s longtime pal.

A killer role

A daylong tribute to Frank Sinatra naturally includes his critically acclaimed roles in “From Here to Eternity” and “The Man With the Golden Gun,” but to see the Chairman really stretch, watch 1954’s “Suddenly,” in which he plays an assassin who terrorizes a family while waiting for the president’s train to roll into town. If Sinatra hadn’t gotten distracted by the mindless Rat Pack movies, he might have been as recognized for his acting as his crooning.

11:45 p.m., TCM

Neal Justin





