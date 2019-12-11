Haidyn Pitsch made a three-point shot with 29.7 seconds left in the game to give Prior Lake a 65-64 victory over visiting Eagan in girls’ basketball. Pitsch led the Lakers with 21 points.

The Wildcats had two shots at a game-winning basket, but both caromed off the rim. The Wildcats had scored four straight points to take a two-point lead with 45 seconds left.

Tatum Brostrom had 18 points for the Lakers. Lily Fandre scored a game-high 28 points for the Wildcats, Taylor Grebin had 15 and Jocelyn Plonski 12.

Rosemount 62, Burnsville 56: Tayah Leenderts scored 25 points to lead the Irish past the visiting Blaze. Taylor Janssen had 16 points and Ivory Finley had 10 for the Irish. Paige Sevais led the Blaze with 18 points.

Spring Lake Park 68, Champlin Park 62: The Panthers built a 26-point lead at halftime, but had to hold off a second-half rally by the visiting Rebels. Averi Dunbar led the Panthers with 16 points, Joelle Talso had 13 and Macy Smith 11. Maya Fitzpatrick led the Rebels with 10 points.

Edina 53, Hill-Murray 46: Ella Campbell scored 12 points to lead the Hornets past the visiting Pioneers. Dorothy Stotts had 11 points and Caiya Wulf and Allie Murphy had 10 each for the Hornets. Lilli Mackley led the Pioneers with 15 points and Bella Hartzel had 11.

Onamia 40, Hinkley-Finlayson 37: Lizy Orazem surpassed the 2,000-point plateau to help the Panthers defeat the host Jaguars. Kailee Barnett led the Panthers with 13 points. Grace Balut led the Jaguars with 16 points.

Boys’ basketball

Tartan 60, Elk River 52: The Class 4A, No. 10 Titans rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Elks. Langston Binns led the Titans with 25 points, Joseph Kearney had 15 and Dorian Singer 11. Alex Eng led the Elks with 23 points, Brandon Melchior had 12 and Braydon O’Connor 11.

Blake 72, Brooklyn Center 70: The Bears held off a second-half rally to defeat the visiting Centaurs. Jasper Liu led the Bears with 21 points, Gabe Ganz had 14, Theo Liu 13 and Robert Grace IV and Grayson Okoronkwo 10 each. Demari Larkins led the Centaurs with 17 points, Chiang Ring had 15 and Quyavant Douglas 10.

Henry Sibley 66, St. Louis Park 65: Dewayne Thompson scored 41 points to lead the Warriors past the host Orioles. Paris Johnson led the Orioles with 23 points, Erik Piehl had 14 and Aaron Ellingson 12.

Minneapolis Washburn 79, Minneapolis Edison 74: Josh Rogers scored 25 points to lead the Millers past the visiting Teddies. Jamar Nelson had 19 points, Max Bilcik 12 and David Worman 10 for the Millers. Hanif Muhammad led the Teddies with 19 points and Jeremiah Thompson and Johnny Spencer had 16 each.

Mound Westonka 64, Orono 54: Jameson Sexton scored 25 points to lead the Class 3A, No. 9 White Hawks past the host Spartans. Logan Leonard had 11 points for the White Hawks. Jake Farrell led the Spartans with 14 points and Graham Beltrand and Connor Chappell had 12 each.

Richfield 79, St. Thomas Academy 75: Lamar Grayson scored 27 points to lead the Spartans past the host Cadets. Ryan Miles had 19 points and Jaden Wollmuth 16 for the Spartans. Ryan Chamberlain led the Cadets with 22 points and Stephen Betts had 17.

St. Francis 60, Anoka 53: Wyatt Schroeder scored 26 points to lead the Saints past the host Tornadoes. Eli Hylen had 14 points and Cody Pennebaker 12 for the Saints. Japheth Nyamari led the Tornadoes with 17 points, Makai Wilson had 14 and David Ayeni 11.

Girls’ hockey

Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 3 (OT): Kayley Crawford her second goal of the game 5:34 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 3 Skippers the victory over the host River Hawks. Emily Bayless scored for the Skippers with 1:46 left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Crawford and Bayless had consecutive goals to tie the score at 2-2. Sydney Lemke and Mackenzie Bourgerie scored 3:11 apart in the second period to give the River Hawks a 2-0 lead. Maddy Skelton scored 4:07 into the third period to give the River Hawks a 3-2 lead. Anna LaRose made 25 saves for the River Hawks and Brynn Dulac had 23 for the Skippers.

Farmington 3, Eagan 2: Abby Gehrke put the visiting Tigers ahead for good with 2:28 left in the second period. Maria Cooper got the Wildcats on the board first 10:58 into the game. Sam Moehle tied the score 1-1 only 53 seconds later. Jayden Seifert gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead 1:51 into the second period. Jenna Ruiz tied the score with 3:54 left in the second period. Ryleigh Furlong had 33 saves for the Tigers and Olivia Kawlewski had 21 for the Wildcats.

Blake 1, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0: Molly Haag stopped 24 shots, including eight in the third period, to shut out the visiting Red Knights. Audrey Wethington scored 9:21 into the game to give the Class 2A, No. 4 Bears the early lead. Carly Greene made 24 saves for the Red Knights.

Apple Valley 5, Rosemount 3: Brooke Kierzek scored two goals in the third period to give the Eagles the victory over the host Irish. The Eagles had three separate one-goal leads on scores by Grace Lankas and Kailee Hoff in the first period and Molly Mueller in the second. The Irish answered to tie the score each time on goals by Ashley Tuttle, Joey Edgar and Whitney Tuttle. Kierzek scored her first goal 4:12 into the third period and got her second 1:35 later. Keni Allen made 35 saves for the Eagles and Bridget Heffron had 28 for the Irish.

Stillwater 2, Woodbury 1: Morgan Wohlers scored with 9:37 left in the game to give the Ponies the victory over the host Royals. Alexis Huber got the Ponies on the board 3:19 into the second period. Isabel Burt tied the score at 1-1 for the Royals with 2:54 left in the second period. Anna Julius made 40 saves for the Royals. The Ponies finished the game with a 42-9 dominance in shots on goal.

Blaine 1, Armstrong/Cooper 0: Dani Brunette broke a scoreless tie with 8:52 left in the game to give the Bengals the victory over the visiting Wings. Lindsay Batz made 42 saves for the Wings and Hailey Hansen had 15 stops for the Bengals.

St. Paul United 2, North St. Paul/Tartan 1: St. Paul United scored two unanswered goals in the first period to defeat visiting North St. Paul/Tartan. Jenna Hoops tied the score 1-1 for St. Paul United and Sophia Hoppe put them ahead for good with 3:02 left in the opening frame. Elena Martinez got North St. Paul/Tartan on the board 1:31 into the game. Allison Audette made 23 saves for St. Paul United and Alex Barber had 21 for North St. Paul/Tartan.

Boys’ hockey

Orono 3, Chaska 2 (OT): Jamie Bazil scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Class 1A, No. 4 Spartans the victory over the visiting Hawks. Nolan Tichy got the Spartans on the board 10:31 into the game. Nick Mohs-Messerli extended the Spartans lead to 2-0 with 1:51 left in the second period. Zach Seltun got the Hawks on the board 21 seconds later. Owen Thomas tied the score at 2-2 for the Hawks with 6:42 left in the third period. Finn Grandy made 27 saves for the Spartans and Carter Wishart had 22 for the Hawks.

Northfield 3, Mankato West 2: Spencer Klotz scored with 50 seconds left in the game to complete the Raiders comeback victory over the host Scarlets. Ethan Fox and Stephen Schwartz scored 5:33 apart in the second period to give the Scarlets a 2-0 lead. Carson VanZuilen got the Raiders on the board with 4:47 left in the second period. Teague Nelson tied the score at 2-2 for the Raiders 7:17 left in the game.

Mounds View 2, Totino-Grace 0: Jake McAlpine scored two goals and Luke Ortloff had a 32-save shutout to lead the Mustangs past the visiting Eagles. Lachlan Kaiser had 23 saves for the Eagles.

Providence Academy 3, Anoka 1: The Lions scored three unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Tornadoes. Isaac O’Brien tied the score 1-1 for the Lions 9:12 into the final frame. James Smith put the Lions ahead 38 seconds later and Delfin Cruz sealed the victory with a power-play goal with 53 seconds left in the game. Matt Orr got the Tornadoes on the board 14 seconds into the game. Joshua Koskie made 31 saves for the Lions.

STAFF REPORTS