Tuesday's wild and wooly rush hour rolls on and new problems continue to pop up. A wreck partially blocking the right lane of westbound I-694 near University Avenue in Fridley is making for a 30-minute trip from I-35W to Hwy. 252.
Traffic at 8:30 a.m. remains stacked up in Bloomington on westbound I-494. A motorcycle crash at Hwy. 100 just cleared, but the damage has been done. Traffic is still backed up to near Cedar Avenue. This is what the scene looked like earlier. Westbound Crosstown is sluggish with some drivers opting to use Hwy. 62 to avoid the big back up on I-494.
Northbound Hwy. 61 is back to normal now that a mishap at Glen Road in Newport has cleared out.
Southbound I-494 at I-394 is jammed due to a crash at I-394.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.