We’ve known it all along. Like their colleagues in Washington, D.C., and around the country, Minnesota Democrats are unable to cope with the 2016 election results.

While Reps. Angie Craig, Dean Phillips and Collin Peterson have continued to take their cues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, local Twin Cities Democrats have also fallen in line, mimicking the rhetoric of their national counterparts to stay in line with their party’s messaging against the president.

As Democrats like Mayor Jacob Frey continue to obstruct and ignore the wishes of Minnesotans by announcing that President Donald Trump is not welcome in the city, and as Democrats statewide pondered on social media whether they could stop the president’s visit altogether, Republicans have been reminded that in this city and this state — their views and beliefs are not welcome and will not be acknowledged.

Yet the explanation for why local, state and national Democrats continue to show anger and hostility toward President Trump and his supporters is quite simple. His visit highlights the very failures of their decadeslong policies. President Trump has accomplished more in three years than Minnesota Democrats have in decades of their failed leadership.

While Democrats have continually raised taxes for projects that do little for their communities, the perception of crime in Minneapolis continues to worsen. Folks are scared to travel downtown by themselves and business owners worry for the safety of employees and customers.

The achievement gap in Minneapolis continues to be one of the highest in the nation — and it continues to grow larger.

Not to mention the fact that Minneapolis liberals continue to attempt to dictate policy for rural Minnesotans — no matter the economic costs.

However, under President Trump’s administration, Minnesotans of all backgrounds have seen an increase in prosperity and economic opportunities.

In three years since President Trump’s election, Minnesota has seen more than 57,000 jobs added across the state and the unemployment rate has declined from 4% to 3.3%. As a melting pot of different cultures from across the globe, President Trump’s economy has worked and continues to work for people of all communities.

This week, the unemployment rate for women hit 3.1% — the lowest it’s been since 1953, the first year of President Dwight Eisenhower’s term. Meanwhile, the unemployment rates for African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans have hit 5.5% and 3.9% respectively. There’s no denying the Trump economy is benefiting all Americans.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Democrats across the board continue to fight to reverse the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — a law that put an average $1,429 in tax reduction back into the pockets of working Minnesotans and doubled the Child Tax Credit — a huge benefit for working mothers and fathers. House Democrats also refuse to bring the USMCA trade agreement to the floor — even though it would raise wages for hard working Americans, create thousands of new jobs in Minnesota, and add $68.2 billion to the U.S. economy.

In seeing the accomplishments — or lack thereof — of Minnesota Democrats over the last 60 years and President Trump’s accomplishments over the last three, it’s no surprise that Democrats have looked for any excuse to try to obstruct this president and take him out of office. But Minnesotans see the proof and Democrats are losing any chance they had of keeping this state blue in 2020.

This week, Minnesota Democrats will see that no matter what they do, Minnesotans see past their partisan double-talk. From across the state, supporters will flock to Minneapolis to hear firsthand how their president is changing their state and country for the better.

Tommy Hicks is co-chair of the Republican National Committee.