Prosecutors gave their opening statement Wednesday morning in the criminal fraud trial that accuses two fired Starkey executives and two of their business associates of embezzling $20 million from the hearing aid manufacturer.

"Jerry Ruzicka abused his power and autonomy and the autonomy that he had to steal from Starkey [and also the firm Sonion] and all of their employees," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Langner.

The defense team for Ruzicka, Starkey's former president, former human resources chief Larry Miller and associates W. Jeffrey Taylor and Lawrence T. Hagen were to present their opening statement late in the morning.

Jurors were selected Tuesday in the case that alleges fraud, conspiracy and theft. Because the trial in front of Chief Judge John R. Tunheim in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis will be complicated, it is expected to take at least six weeks.

Witness testimony was expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

Two other fired Starkey executives — Chief Financial Officer Scott Nelson and Jeffrey Longtain, head of Starkey's Northland Hearing subsidiary — have pleaded guilty to charges. Nelson faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy while Longtain faces up to three years on tax-evasion charges.

The U.S. attorney's office has accused Ruzicka, with Nelson's help, of secretly transferring and selling $15 million worth of restricted stock options in Northland Hearing that actually belonged to Austin.

Ruzicka's attorneys have said their client's actions were either done with Austin's permission or within his authority as president of the company.

The government's complicated case involves allegations of theft, stock fraud and the establishment of sham companies designed to swindle money from Starkey.

But the case also involves surprising counter-allegations by the defendants. They accuse Starkey's owner Bill Austin and its new president Brandon Sawalich, who is Austin's stepson, of sexually harassing several female employees and then issuing hush money payouts, bonuses and jobs.

In past statements by Austin, he insisted that he was the victim and had been "wronged" after being extremely loyal to Ruzicka and his other executives. Austin's attorneys said their facts about the case will be laid out in court.

"In the face of two guilty pleas, we expect the defendants will make every effort to distract the jury by attempting to smear their former colleagues and anyone who testifies against them," said Jon Austin, spokesman for Starkey. "While we don't believe these diversionary tactics have any bearing on why millions left the company and ended up in the defendants' pockets and we're confident the jury will see them for what they are: an attempt to divert attention away from the crimes for which they have been charged."

During jury selection Tuesday, jurors were peppered by the judge regarding their own experiences with sexual harassment and asked if they thought they could be impartial.

Tunheim ruled last week in favor of defendants' requests to allow certain evidence to be presented that may bolster their claims that Austin may have engaged in questionable behavior regarding paying off female employees.

Tunheim wrote that the defendants allege that certain bonuses, compensation and insurance contracts "were awarded to female employees to quell [sexual] harassment complaints against [Starkey's owner] William Austin and Brandon Sawalich ... The Court finds that the evidence of the harassment complaints is relevant to determining why [former H.R. head Larry] Miller received the alleged "loyalty" bonus and to [Jerry] Ruzicka's alleged intent to defraud Starkey."

Tunheim wrote that "the court acknowledges that this evidence is highly prejudicial but believes that at least some of it is necessary for Miller's and Ruzicka's defenses."

Tunheim also agreed to allow evidence regarding Austin's divorce settlement and regarding the defendants' allegations that Starkey donated "defective hearing aids to impoverished individuals in other countries."

Court documents state that Austin's long-ago divorce from former wife, Cynthia Lee Dawson-Austin, is relevant as "impeachment evidence" against Austin.

The judge ruled that the "evidence at issue relates to an employment dispute, not a divorce case" because Dawson-Austin had brought claims against her former husband for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of implied contract, and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

Defendants have produced evidence suggesting that Austin may have lied under oath during that action and that at least one business refused to interact with Austin because he failed to disclose the action. The Court concludes that this evidence is, at a minimum, admissible for impeachment purposes."

Tunheim told jurors Tuesday that Austin is expected to testify but it is not clear when.

In all, attorneys expect the trial will involve scores of witnesses and thousands of pages of e-mails, employment and sales contracts, bank and stock records and insurance policies.