– One of Duke’s best players, Cam Reddish, was out because of a knee injury Friday, as if Tre Jones and the rest of the Blue Devils didn’t have enough running through their minds.

There was Sunday’s serious scare against Central Florida, and this Sweet 16 showdown with ACC rival Virginia Tech in the East Region, which turned into an emotionally charged 75-73 victory for Duke.

Jones wore his customized white shoes with the purple ribbon, honoring his mother, Debbie, who is battling breast cancer.

The freshman from Apple Valley went 1-for-8 from three-point range Sunday. UCF had purposely left him open, daring him to shoot, and it worked, as the Knights almost pulled off the upset of the tournament.

Throw in Reddish’s injury — he’s a projected top-10 NBA draft pick — and Duke needed more from Jones this time.

Boy, did he deliver, scoring a season-high 22 points with eight assists and no turnovers.

Jones had some shaky moments like the rest of his teammates at the end before a packed house at Capital One Arena. He had a costly foul and missed the front end of a 1-on-1 with top-seeded Duke leading by two. But the Hokies couldn’t capitalize.

When Virginia Tech missed one last chance at the buzzer — a perfect inbound pass from Justin Robinson, but a missed shot in front of the rim from Ahmed Hill — it left the Hokies devastated.

Duke survived to advance to the Elite Eight, where the Blue Devils will play Michigan State on Sunday.

“My teammates, my coaches never lost hope in me,” Jones said in a postgame TV interview. “They kept their trust in me and kept believing in me. I mean, I keep playing for my mom in this postseason. She’s been going through a tough time, been fighting like crazy, so I’m playing for her.”

Jones hit three first-half shots from behind the arc, bettering his season high of two. Throw in a series of Zion Williamson highlights — teasers for what was ahead in the second half — and it was enough to keep the Blue Devils from falling into a big hole.

R.J. Barrett heated up for Duke, scoring 13 points in the first nine minutes of the second half, but this was a seesaw game, with the lead seemingly changing every possession.

Virginia Tech had beaten Duke by five points on Feb. 26, when each side had a key player missing — Williamson for Duke and point guard Justin Robinson for the Hokies.

This time, with 11 minutes, 26 remaining, Jones hit his fourth three-pointer of the game to make it 56-52 Duke. Then Jones leaped to make a steal on the other side of the floor, before leading the break the other way.

Almost anyone who has watched Duke this season could have predicted what came next: an alley-oop from Jones to Williamson. But few could have pictured how it would actually look.

Jones fired the ball to the right of the backboard, at least a foot above the rim. Errant pass? No, the 6-7, 285-pound Williamson adjusted his flight pattern perfectly, grabbing the ball and slamming it home.

Jones’ fifth three made it 71-66 with less than four minutes to go. On Duke’s next possession, he had an open three, but passed it up to feed Williamson, who left the rim shaking with another dunk.

Even when Jones’ shots haven’t fallen, he has been pivotal for Duke. He and Williamson were among 10 semifinalists for the national defensive player of the year award. Jones led the ACC with 171 assists and in assist-to-turnover ratio at 3.49-to-1.

Jones famously tagged along to all six of Duke’s NCAA games in 2015, when his brother, Tyus, led the Blue Devils to a championship. If Tre keeps playing like this, he could have his NCAA title, too.