A board that collects a sales tax for mass transit in the metro area voted Wednesday to dissolve itself.

But whether that will actually happen is unclear.

The move comes after months of discussion and delay among members of the Counties Transit Improvement Board (CTIB), which would have disbanded by July 1. To dissolve, the Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka, Dakota and Washington County boards would have to formally approve the move.

But Dakota County says it won’t support disbanding CTIB until it is paid $29 million — an amount the county feels it is owed from the transit board’s coffers. However, other CTIB members say the figure is more like $16.5 million.

Currently, the five CTIB counties levy a quarter-cent sales tax for transit purposes, as well as a $20 fee on new car sales. Since CTIB formed in 2008, it has contributed nearly $1 billion for transit projects such as the Green Line, light-rail linking the downtowns of Minneapolis and St. Paul that began service in 2014.

Dakota County commissioner and CTIB member Mary Liz Holberg said Wednesday her board will not approve the current resolution to disband CTIB.

Dakota County already voted last year to leave the group by 2019, claiming it contributes more of its tax revenue to CTIB’s budget than it gets in return.

Following that decision, and facing a lack of support from state legislators for transit projects, CTIB decided to explore dissolution. By doing so, the five metro counties would have the opportunity to raise the current quarter-cent transit tax to a half cent, although not all counties were expected to do so.

Several major projects are in the works, including the $1.5 billion Bottineau Blue Line LRT connecting Minneapolis to Brooklyn Park, and the $150 million Orange Line bus-rapid transit linking Minneapolis to Burnsville on Interstate 35W.