A woman was hit by a freight train, became trapped underneath in northeast Minneapolis and was dragged, fire officials said.

Emergency responders removed the woman from under the westbound train after it stopped near the 3600 block of Central Avenue midafternoon Saturday.

The Canadian Pacific train crew saw the woman standing on the tracks and sounded the horn, but the train “unfortunately, was unable to avoid making contact,” despite applying the emergency brake, railway spokesman Andy Cummings said Sunday.

“Trains are not able to stop quickly,” he said.

The woman was hospitalized. Her condition was not known. Authorities have yet to release her identity.

Cummings said that police for the railway and Minneapolis will investigate the incident jointly “with a focus on how the individual came to be on the tracks at that time.”

The train’s stoppage had several streets blocked at rail crossings stretching to the east for roughly a mile until the train got moving again roughly 4½ hours after the woman was struck, Cummings said.