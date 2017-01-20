A growing number of suburban residents are turning to city-specific Facebook groups to share events, post concerns and get engaged in civic and political life. These groups count anywhere from a handful of active members to several thousand, and city officials are taking notice. Pictured are membership totals for groups around the metro, as of Jan. 20.

The Star Tribune has started a database of these groups, though it's not comprehensive and more may arise over time. Anyone can submit a new community Facebook group for consideration to the database by filling out a form accessible via the link below.