Top Workplaces across Minnesota See where Minnesota's top workplaces are located and read more about each company.

Minnesota firms seek recruits earlier, adjust requirements due to tight labor market Companies finding tight labor market means they need to up their game to get the people they need.

UCare, other Minnesota Top Workplaces trying to make diversity more than a buzzword From educational seminars to sharing cultures and starting women's groups, diversity takes time.

Growth has to be strategic, not growing just to grow, say small Top Workplaces winners Well-managed growth also serves as a recruitment tool in a tight job market.

Federated Insurance CEO wins the Top Workplaces leadership award for large companies Large companies: Federated's Jeff Fetters rescued his own management career after nearly being demoted.

Gentle Transitions' Bjorkman and Lehman win the Top Workplaces small-business leadership award Small companies: Gentle Transitions' Diane Bjorkman and Bill Lehman create a sense of home for senior clients — and employees.

How Minnesota companies have made the cut on Top Workplaces in all 10 years The employers that make Top Workplaces every year focus on the fundamentals ­— and on the future.