10-time winners reveal what makes them great Minnesota employers and brands

Companies say open communication and ensuring employees feel valued are keys to success.
TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS
1Bell Bank
2Keller Williams Realty
3Edward Jones
4Bridge Realty LLC
5DRCC
6Brunswick New York Mills Lund Boats / Crestliner Manufacturing
7Federated Insurance Company
8Wings Financial Credit Union
9Ryan Companies US, Inc.
10Edina Realty Home Services
TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS
1sdg
2Glacial Ridge Health System
3Tradition Companies
4Miller Auto & Marine
5Redpath and Company
6Sourcewell
7WSB
8Bigos Management, Inc.
9NovuHealth
10Doran Companies
TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS
1Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
2Gentle Transitions
3Brighton Hospice
4Clockwork
5Object Partners, Inc.
6All Saints Catholic Church and School
7Right at Home
8Allweather Roof
9Discount Steel
10Agmotion

Doran Cos. ranks highly with employees for leadership, communication

3 minutes ago
Midsize companies: Doran Cos.' new CEO emphasizes benefits such as parental leave, profit-sharing.
A mural painted by SDG consultants in the lunch room is the backdrop for company leaders Jana Bertheaume, Keith Martin, Doug Rhodes and Mark Reid.

Golden Valley tech firm SDG wins Top Workplaces special award for 'getting things done'

24 minutes ago
Everybody's an owner at tech firm SDG, where even the consultants are full-time employees.

Minnesota firms seek recruits earlier, adjust requirements due to tight labor market

11:25am
Companies finding tight labor market means they need to up their game to get the people they need.

UCare, other Minnesota Top Workplaces trying to make diversity more than a buzzword

11:24am
From educational seminars to sharing cultures and starting women's groups, diversity takes time.

Growth has to be strategic, not growing just to grow, say small Top Workplaces winners

4 minutes ago
Well-managed growth also serves as a recruitment tool in a tight job market.

Federated Insurance CEO wins the Top Workplaces leadership award for large companies

11:20am
Large companies: Federated's Jeff Fetters rescued his own management career after nearly being demoted.

Gentle Transitions' Bjorkman and Lehman win the Top Workplaces small-business leadership award

11:20am
Small companies: Gentle Transitions' Diane Bjorkman and Bill Lehman create a sense of home for senior clients — and employees.

How Minnesota companies have made the cut on Top Workplaces in all 10 years

50 minutes ago
The employers that make Top Workplaces every year focus on the fundamentals ­— and on the future.

Struck by 'career angst'? Here's why it's OK to change jobs at any age

Twin Cities career coaches say people can feel stuck for many reasons, but it's never too late to answer the question: What's important?
  • How career advice evolves through each decade of your life
More Minnesotans are working past age 65 than ever

January 11
Low unemployment is a boom time for older workers, but age discrimination is still a concern.

How to answer 7 tough job-interview questions

January 11
Your greatest weakness is the job interview? Career-placement pros help with common questions.

Apprenticeship programs abound as labor shortage deepens in Minnesota

January 11
State and federal funds help create partnerships.
