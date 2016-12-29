RETAINING TALENT

7 ways to keep your employees More workers are thinking about changing jobs in 2017 — because they can. We received tips from some of the firms that scored the highest in employee retention.

Community involvement key to many Top Workplaces Several top companies share something in common, and that is "paying it forward" whenever possible.

See where Minnesota's top workplaces are located and read more about each company.

Small companies grant perks and flexibility to attract and retain talent Several companies at the top of the small business list know how to let their workers have a little fun.

Mortensen CEO Dan Johnson seeks growth for company and employees Large Companies: Mortenson's new CEO Dan Johnson sees himself as a "steward" for future generations of the construction company.

Bret Weiss, CEO of WSB, is the ideas guy Midsize: His father, and a Gophers football coach, helped shape the leadership style of WSB's CEO Bret Weiss.

Agency CEO Fred Haberman learned leadership from being a camp counselor Small companies: CEO Fred Haberman and his eponymous marketing agency are on a mission.

Top Workplaces: Special Awards 2017 Employees gave these companies top marks in 12 Special Award categories. The employers shared their secrets to success.

Joyce and Todd Brenny built a trucking company they would want to work for Joyce and Todd Brenny wanted their namesake company to be employee-centric.

Gen Z will start shaping Top Workplaces this summer This year, Generation Z starts flooding workplaces — at the same time that there is a tight labor force. That means these young adults will…

CAREER GUIDE It’s a job-seeker’s market. Good old-fashioned strategies can help you land your dream position.

Minnesota job market looking splendid; thank you, boomers and economy Depending on your field, it's a job-seeker's market. Career counselors say good old-fashioned strategies can help you land your dream position.

5 tried and true job-seeking strategies for a tight labor market In an unfamiliarly welcoming employment market, how should job seekers conduct their searches? Pretty much the same way they always did, career counselors say. Employers…

Human connections give job seekers a leg up beyond LinkedIn and other electronic contacts While you might have to submit your résumé online, it's best to network, because knowing someone still gets that résumé to the top of the stack.

Here's how you can leverage LinkedIn Job-seekers and employers alike need the networking site to make connections and be noticed.

Here are resume secrets revealed Here's what job-seekers need to know to get noticed by employers.

Firms find that supporting work/life balance strengthens retention, recruitment efforts KPMG and other firms find that keeping critical 30-somethings often means a shift to a more family-friendly culture.

Lack of diversity drives professionals of color out of Twin Cities A new survey showing weakness among Twin Cities employers in keeping professionals of color also suggests solutions.