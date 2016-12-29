StarTribune
RETAINING TALENT

7 ways to keep your employees

More workers are thinking about changing jobs in 2017 — because they can. We received tips from some of the firms that scored the highest in employee retention.

Top workplace companies of 2017

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS

1Bridge Realty LLC
2DRCC
3Edward Jones
4Keller Williams Realty
5ACR Homes
6Capital One Financial Corporation
7Minnesota Gastroenterology
8Kwik Trip Inc.
9Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America
10Minnesota Twins

TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

1Bell Bank
2Pediatric Home Service
3Right at Home
4Counselor Realty
5RE/MAX Advantage Plus
6Self Esteem Brands
7Cardinal of Minnesota, Ltd
8PowerObjects, an HCL Company
9WSB & Associates, Inc.
10Tactile Medical

TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS

1Alarm.com
2Gentle Transitions
3Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
4Tradition Companies
5League Of Minnesota Cities
6Viverant
7Chestnut Cambronne PA
8Haberman & Associates
9Clockwork
10Capitol Lien
Wellness programs evolve to help workers cope with social and emotional stress

12:45pm
Top Workplaces companies are expanding programs to include mental and social dimensions.
Community involvement key to many Top Workplaces

12:47pm
Several top companies share something in common, and that is "paying it forward" whenever possible.

See where Minnesota's top workplaces are located and read more about each company.

Small companies grant perks and flexibility to attract and retain talent

1:22pm
Several companies at the top of the small business list know how to let their workers have a little fun.

Mortensen CEO Dan Johnson seeks growth for company and employees

12:44pm
Large Companies: Mortenson's new CEO Dan Johnson sees himself as a "steward" for future generations of the construction company.

Bret Weiss, CEO of WSB, is the ideas guy

12:44pm
Midsize: His father, and a Gophers football coach, helped shape the leadership style of WSB's CEO Bret Weiss.

Agency CEO Fred Haberman learned leadership from being a camp counselor

12:44pm
Small companies: CEO Fred Haberman and his eponymous marketing agency are on a mission.

Top Workplaces: Special Awards 2017

12:44pm
Employees gave these companies top marks in 12 Special Award categories. The employers shared their secrets to success.

Joyce and Todd Brenny built a trucking company they would want to work for

12:47pm
Joyce and Todd Brenny wanted their namesake company to be employee-centric.

Gen Z will start shaping Top Workplaces this summer

12:48pm
This year, Generation Z starts flooding workplaces — at the same time that there is a tight labor force. That means these young adults will…

CAREER GUIDE

It’s a job-seeker’s market. Good old-fashioned strategies can help you land your dream position.

Minnesota job market looking splendid; thank you, boomers and economy

Depending on your field, it's a job-seeker's market. Career counselors say good old-fashioned strategies can help you land your dream position.
5 tried and true job-seeking strategies for a tight labor market

January 5
In an unfamiliarly welcoming employment market, how should job seekers conduct their searches? Pretty much the same way they always did, career counselors say. Employers…
Human connections give job seekers a leg up beyond LinkedIn and other electronic contacts

December 29, 2016
While you might have to submit your résumé online, it's best to network, because knowing someone still gets that résumé to the top of the stack.

Here's how you can leverage LinkedIn

December 29, 2016
Job-seekers and employers alike need the networking site to make connections and be noticed.

Here are resume secrets revealed

December 29, 2016
Here's what job-seekers need to know to get noticed by employers.

Firms find that supporting work/life balance strengthens retention, recruitment efforts

December 30, 2016
KPMG and other firms find that keeping critical 30-somethings often means a shift to a more family-friendly culture.

Lack of diversity drives professionals of color out of Twin Cities

January 7
A new survey showing weakness among Twin Cities employers in keeping professionals of color also suggests solutions.

Nominations open for 2017 Top Workplaces

December 30, 2016
Star Tribune again is teaming up with WorkplaceDynamics to produce the big list.
