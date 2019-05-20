School counselors from Bloomington, Minnetonka and an online school program based in Fergus Falls have been recognized with the Minnesota School Counselor of the Year award.

The winners were selected by the Minnesota School Counselors Association at the group's annual conference in St. Paul. State winners of the award are invited to the National School Counselor of the Year celebration in Washington, D.C., where they are eligible for the national award. Winners are selected based on their work "advocating for the nation's students and addressing their academic and social/emotional development and college and career readiness needs."

This year's Minnesota honorees are Sandra Mortensen, a counselor at Oak Grove Middle School in Bloomington; Mary Beth Wiig, a counselor at Minnetonka High School; and Cheryl Bormann, a counselor with iQ Academy Minnesota, an online school. Ann Mock, principal of Oak View Elementary in Maple Grove, was named as administrator of the year.

In a news release from Bloomington Public Schools, Mortensen said she enjoys working with the teachers at her school to support students.

"I love building relationships and supporting students as they work toward their academic, social and career goals," she said.