Several of Minnesota's top cross-country teams and individuals will compete in Saturday’s 2018 Roy Griak Invitational. The 33rd annual meet is one of the nation’s largest.

The University of Minnesota's Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights is the 5,000-meter course for four high school races and six collegiate races.

The high school races are as follows:

1:05 p.m. Larry Zirgibel Boys’ Gold race

1:55 p.m. Gary Wilson Girls’ Gold race

2:45 p.m. Lefty Wright Boys’ Maroon race

3:35 p.m. Girls’ Maroon race

The girls’ Gold race is loaded. Minneapolis Washburn’s Emily Covert (pictured above left) must defend her title against the state’s other elite runners: Farmington teammates Anna Fenske (above right) and Lauren Peterson, Winona Cotter sisters Grace and Lauren Ping and Math & Science Academy of Woodbury’s Tierney Wolfgram. That group represents a total of five cross-country state championships since 2015.

On the boys’ side, Edina’s Max Manley returns to better his sixth-place finish from a year ago. Fellow senior Caleb Haugland of Minneapolis Washburn will also challenge at the front of the pack.

Be sure to read Sunday’s Star Tribune for coverage of the meet.