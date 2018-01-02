This is our annual top 20 home inspection photos compilation. This is certainly the most wonderful time of the year, and these photos just get better and better. All of these images were featured on our facebook page over the last year. Enjoy!

The new clogless furnace filter, guaranteed to keep out tumbleweeds.

No home inspector needed for this roof.

The beam hangs from the ceiling... yet supports the ceiling?

You'd think someone didn't want us to get in there - but we did. We moved the whole pile, and the closet was empty.

We found the stash.

Interesting location for a condenser coil... er, deck.

Hot water - this is a record for us. The water coming out of the laundry room faucet was 191° Fahrenheit. That's crazy! This was so hot that it had melted the drain below in the basement.

Capped plumbing vent

Huge fuse panel

Plug schmug

No problems here. Moving on... ;-)

Seen in passing - there's technically nothing wrong with this, but doesn't it look like a Lego house? All it really needs is some paint. Or not.

That rug better come with the house.

Missed it by that much

Isn't engineering great? We made no attempt to determine the structural adequacy of this garage floor on stilts. We suggested having someone well above our pay grade put their blessing on this.

Room air conditioner venting into the chimney - we know this has to be wrong, but we can't quite put our finger on exactly why.

Oof.

Shh. It's sleeping.

The shower head...

Sump pump in a return duct - water in sub-slab furnace ductwork is bad news, creating a perfect breeding ground for mold. In this case, someone decided there was simply no fixing it and put a pump in there.

Zed's house - someone used a ball as a drain plug. This reminded us of a movie scene.

As always, that makes 21. Happy New Year! If you like these kinds of photos, please check out our facebook page. Also, check out the winners from previous years:

Author: Reuben Saltzman, Structure Tech Home Inspections