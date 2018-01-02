This is our annual top 20 home inspection photos compilation. This is certainly the most wonderful time of the year, and these photos just get better and better. All of these images were featured on our facebook page over the last year. Enjoy!

The new clogless furnace filter, guaranteed to keep out tumbleweeds.

Clogless furnace filter

No home inspector needed for this roof.

Roof is shot

The beam hangs from the ceiling... yet supports the ceiling?

hanging steel beam

You'd think someone didn't want us to get in there - but we did. We moved the whole pile, and the closet was empty.

Stack of books

We found the stash.

Herbs

Interesting location for a condenser coil... er, deck.

Condenser coil surrounded by deck

Hot water - this is a record for us. The water coming out of the laundry room faucet was 191° Fahrenheit. That's crazy! This was so hot that it had melted the drain below in the basement.

hot water

Capped plumbing vent

it's a cap!

Huge fuse panel 

huge fuse panel

Plug schmug

Wires stuck into outlet

No problems here. Moving on... ;-)

Messy panel

Seen in passing - there's technically nothing wrong with this, but doesn't it look like a Lego house? All it really needs is some paint. Or not.

lego house

That rug better come with the house.

plywood floor covering

Missed it by that much

Post missed the pin

Isn't engineering great? We made no attempt to determine the structural adequacy of this garage floor on stilts. We suggested having someone well above our pay grade put their blessing on this.

Garage floor on stilts

Room air conditioner venting into the chimney - we know this has to be wrong, but we can't quite put our finger on exactly why.

room air conditioner vented into fireplace

Oof.

Severely rotted wall

Shh. It's sleeping.

Sleeping bathtub

The shower head...

Shower head pointed into shower

Sump pump in a return duct - water in sub-slab furnace ductwork is bad news, creating a perfect breeding ground for mold. In this case, someone decided there was simply no fixing it and put a pump in there.

sump pump in return duct

Zed's house - someone used a ball as a drain plug. This reminded us of a movie scene.

ballgag drain plug

As always, that makes 21. Happy New Year! If you like these kinds of photos, please check out our facebook page. Also, check out the winners from previous years:

Author: Reuben SaltzmanStructure Tech Home Inspections

Subscribe button

Older Post

Old vent caps need to go