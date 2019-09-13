‘Chicago’

The Ritz Theater becomes a 1920s speakeasy in Theatre Latté Da’s mounting of Kander & Ebb’s sexy killers classic. Britta Ollmann and Michelle de Joya star as the wronged women who off their lovers. Peter Rothstein’s cast includes Robert O. Berdahl, Reed Sigmund and Regina Marie Williams, who plays “Mama” Morton. (Sept. 18-Nov. 3, latteda.org)

‘Pipeline’

Penumbra Theatre’s stagings of Dominique Morisseau’s “Detroit ’67” and “Sunset Baby” remain indelible. Director Lou Bellamy now tackles “Pipeline,” her 2017 drama about a single mother trying to keep her son out of the school-to-jail system. Powerhouse actor Erika LaVonn (“The Mountaintop”) stars with Kory LaQuess Pullam and Darius Dotch. (Oct. 1-27, penumbratheatre.org)

‘Jimmy and Lorraine: A Musing’

James Baldwin (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Lorraine Hansberry (“A Raisin in the Sun”) are having a pop culture moment. Playwright Talvin Wilks braids their writings in this fanciful three-hander directed by Brian Jennings and starring Vinecia Coleman, Jon-Michael Reese and Sasha Andreev. (Sept. 20-Oct. 20, pillsburyhouseandtheatre.org)

‘Rogue Prince’

Gary Briggle’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2,” based on Orson Welles’ 1965 film, “Chimes at Midnight,” is a father-figure story about the one that we’re born with and the one that we choose. Wendy Lehr directs. (Oct. 10-26, theatrecoupdetat.com)

‘Circus Abyssinia: Ethiopian Dreams’

Bibi and Bichu Tesfamariam performed in Tim Burton’s 2019 live action remake of “Dumbo,” and they also are set to juggle, tumble and do acrobatic feats in “Ethiopian Dreams,” the first circus to grace the Children’s Theatre stage. (Sept. 17-Oct. 20, childrenstheatre.org)

‘Bone Mother’

The story, inspired by a Russian folk tale, investigates a crone who’s depicted either as a wise elder or evil incarnate. But the real lure of this world premiere from Sandbox Theatre is that it’s being staged at the Museum of Russian Art with Pink-style aerialists, contorting high above the playing space. (Sept. 19-27, sandboxtheatreonline.com)

‘Ghost Quartet’

We missed composer Dave Malloy’s “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” on Broadway and “Ghost Quartet” in previous Elision Theatre incarnations. But, with his “Moby-Dick” and “Octet” both earning loud pre-Broadway buzz, we’re determined to finally catch up with this chamber musical, inspired by Edgar Allan Poe and Thelonious Monk. (Oct. 29-Nov. 3, elisionproductions.com)

‘The Glass Menagerie’

Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece features another quartet: Amanda Wingfield, her children, Tom and Laura, and the Gentleman Caller who upsets the family’s fragile truce. Carey Cox, who identifies as “a disabled artist” and understudied the role on Broadway, plays Laura, whose childhood illness left her with a limp. (Sept. 14-Oct. 27, guthrietheater.org)

‘The Hollow’

Movement and live music blend with theater for another world. Trademark Theater’s company-created piece explores “the mysticism of the outdoors and the dualities of human nature.” (Oct. 2-20, trademarktheater.org)

‘The Penelopiad’

Theatre Unbound keeps the Margaret Atwood-aissance going with this all-female play in which the “Handmaid’s Tale” writer revisits the events of “The Odyssey” but from the perspective of Odysseus’ wife, Penelope. (Nov. 16-Dec. 1, Gremlin Theater, St. Paul, theatreunbound.com)