Ananya Dance Theatre

Ananya Dance Theatre concludes its "Work Women Do" series with a new piece about the ways women show up for one another, with original music by Minnesota composers Dameun Strange and Andrea "Queen Drea" Reynolds. With Ananya, a big part of the appeal is choreographer Ananya Chatterjea's knack for gripping imagery and metaphor, plus her unabashed hope for a better world. (Sept. 21-22, the O'Shaughnessy, St. Paul, $19-$29, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

Parking Ramp Project

Aniccha Arts choreographer and instigator Pramila Vasudevan sets her latest performance installation in a parking garage near the Mall of America, with live sound score and a lighting design aided by the setting sun. (Sept. 29-30, HealthPartners Parking Ramp, Bloomington, free, facebook.com/anicchaarts)

Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico returns to Minnesota with works by three Latina choreographers, including Michelle Manzaneles' piece about her Texas upbringing. (Oct. 4, Northrop auditorium, Mpls., $27-$47, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

Ballet Hispánico

Twin Cities Tap Festival

Twin Cities Tap Festival mixes workshops and classes with performances by top-level tappers from Minnesota and beyond. Watch for knockout local talents including Galen Higgins, Keane Sense of Rhythm and festival co-founder Kaleena Miller. (Oct. 18-20, Cowles Center, Mpls., $15-$30, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

Sarah Michelson

Things got a little weird the last time Sarah Michelson created a piece at the Walker Art Center, with a mysterious sport (with mysterious rules) played by dancers in colorful outfits. Returning with a Walker-commissioned piece titled "October2018/\," Michelson's show is sure to provide great conversation fodder. (Oct. 19-21, Walker Art Center, Mpls., $5, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

James Sewell Ballet

Up-and-coming choreographer Darrius Strong joins James Sewell Ballet for its fall season, fusing hip-hop and ballet for a brand-new piece. Also on the program is the James Sewell repertory work "Appalachia Waltz" set to Texas strings. (Oct. 26-28, Cowles Center, Mpls., $16-$31, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

TU Dance

It will be hard to top last season, when TU Dance's collaboration with Bon Iver brought acclaim and a national tour. Artistic directors Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands open their 15th-anniversary season with a new retrospective work reflecting on the strong company they've built. (Oct. 27, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, $22-$42, 612-224-4222, ordway.org)

Zenon Dance Company

Zenon's fall season boasts a world premiere by emerging New York choreographers Alex Springer + Xan Burley, plus an additional premiere by Minnesota choreographer Wynn Fricke. (Nov. 2-11, Cowles Center, Mpls., $30, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

Mozart in Motion

Things are sure to get sexy when Pittsburgh Ballet dances choreographer Jiří Kylián's rendition of Mozart's "Petite Mort" (translation: "Little Death," a French euphemism for orgasms). With its swords and gorgeous black silks, the piece has proved delicious ever since its 1991 debut. The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra joins the ballet company for an evening of superlative dance and music. (Nov. 8, Northrop auditorium, Mpls., $55-$75, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

Threads Dance Project

Karen L. Charles' latest for Threads Dance Project incorporates American Sign Language as part of its movement vocabulary. The company also reworks past works to be accessible for the deaf/hard-of-hearing community. (Nov. 16-17, O'Shaughnessy, St. Paul, $30, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

SHEILA REGAN