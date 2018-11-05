Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is running Tuesday for a third term against Democratic challenger Ian Todd, a first-time candidate and Air Force veteran.

Emmer, who’s held the solidly Republican-leaning central Minnesota seat for four years, vastly outspent Todd, raising $2.1 million to Todd’s roughly $74,000. Todd, 28, who lives in Sauk Rapids, is an Arkansas native and recent Minnesota transplant.

The district spans cities from Otsego to St. Cloud and west metro suburbs like Waconia. The race was overshadowed by more competitive congressional races this year.

Emmer, 57, of Delano, is a former lawyer and representative in the Minnesota House. He narrowly lost his bid for governor in 2010 to DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. He won the congressional seat in 2014, replacing U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann.

Emmer sits on the House Financial Services Committee and was the lead Republican on a bill to lift the Cuban trade embargo. In 2016, he easily won re-election, with 65 percent of the vote.

Since then, Emmer has embraced President Donald Trump, attending the president’s swearing in ceremony and this year’s rallies in Minnesota. While Trump lost Minnesota, he won the Sixth District by more than 25 percentage points.

