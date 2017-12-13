Gallery: U.S. Senate candidate Walter Mondale and his campaign manager Tina Smith met with staff on a plane in Fargo in 2002.

Minnesota’s soon-to-be U.S. senator, who built a political career as a behind-the-scenes player and trusted confidante to powerful DFLers, is now stepping in a very public way into a national spotlight trained directly on her.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is expected to join the U.S. Senate in early January, upon the formal resignation of Sen. Al Franken. In accepting the appointment on Wednesday, the longtime Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party insider said it’s her chance to do more than just carry out the political vision of others.

“I will do this in my own way, using my own best judgment and experience, but always with Minnesotans in mind,” Smith said at a news conference with her current boss and longtime political partner, Gov. Mark Dayton.

Defying expectations that she’d serve only as a caretaker in Franken’s seat for the next year, Smith said she’d run next November in the special election to fill Franken’s last two years in office — and use the time until then to convince Minnesotans why she’s best for the job.

For those who worked with Smith during her lengthy and successful career as a DFL operative in Minnesota’s largest city and in its Capitol, that resolve isn’t surprising. A natural political savvy and warm personal style will serve her well in Washington, D.C. and on the campaign trail, her admirers said.

“She knows how to implement someone’s agenda, but don’t expect her to roll over because she is much tougher, and deeply principled,” said R.T. Rybak, the former mayor of Minneapolis, for whom Smith served as chief of staff.

The DFL kicked off its get-out-the-vote bus tour at the State Capitol Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014, in St. Paul, MN. Here, Sen. Al Franken, second from left to right, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith and Rep. Betty McCollum look on as Sen. Amy Klobuchar, left, addressed those gathered.

Smith, 59, was born in New Mexico. She moved to Minnesota in the 1980s to work in marketing for General Mills. By the ‘90s, she’d parlayed that into regular work on political campaigns. She managed Ted Mondale’s campaign for governor in 1998, and in 2002 was a top adviser to Walter Mondale in his last-minute bid to hold onto Paul Wellstone’s Senate seat after his death in a plane crash.

Through her work with the Mondales, Smith got to know Sylvia Kaplan, a longtime DFL donor and activist from Minneapolis. Both of those races ended in a loss, but Kaplan said Smith made a good impression.

“Everybody was relying on Tina to sort of pull the different factions together and figure out how you do things,” Kaplan said.

By 2006, Rybak was starting his second term after a tough first four years. Smith took over his office, quickly developing a reputation as someone who could cut through personal and political division despite a lack of experience at intrigue-ridden Minneapolis City Hall.

“She was able to carefully listen to what was important to staff, leadership and elected officials and distill from that common ground that allowed us to move forward,” said Minneapolis City Council Member Lisa Goodman.

Rybak, who nicknamed Smith the “velvet hammer” because of her blend of warmth and toughness, said her skills were critical during some of his toughest moments in office, including the I-35W bridge collapse in 2007. He said Smith was key in uniting him and Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who had often been at odds, to quickly respond to the crisis.

Smith stuck with Rybak as he launched a bid for governor in 2010. After Dayton emerged as the DFL candidate, he recruited Smith to help his own campaign. When he was elected, he made her his chief of staff, one of the most powerful positions in state government. And four years later, running for re-election, Dayton elevated Smith further by making her his running mate for lieutenant governor.

“I’ve worked with many superb public servants in my 40-year career,” Dayton said as he announced Smith’s Senate appointment. “Tina Smith stands first and foremost among them.”

Growing public role

In office, Smith redefined the lieutenant governor post, making it a more involved and public position, said Michele Kelm-Helgen, who was Smith’s legislative affairs deputy for several years.

Her time as lieutenant governor helped Smith understand how to be a politician and public persona, Kelm-Helgen said. She presided over major public efforts, including the often-contentious work on the deal to build a new stadium for the Minnesota Vikings. Lester Bagley, the Vikings’ vice president, said Smith was critical to the outcome of what was “an extremely high-profile, very intense, bruising battle.”

“The stadium deal would not have gotten done without Gov. Dayton. And Tina’s role was to make it happen for the governor,” Bagley said.

Smith knew how to work with the Legislature and was protective of taxpayer money, he said, noting that she helped extract an additional $50 million from the team to pay for stadium construction.

“She would be great for Minnesota,” Bagley said. “She’s got the stature, the experience and she’s tough.”

State Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, worked closely with Smith on the stadium deal and on other efforts, including on a state trade trip to Cuba earlier this year. Despite their political differences, Rosen said she’s always had a positive working relationship with Smith, whom she calls an “astute learner,” able to quickly pick up on new concepts and on the feelings and motivations of people around her.

Rosen said Smith will have to overcome some challenges as she works to make an impact in Washington, D.C. Chief among them: unlinking her own political identity from Dayton, a governor who has had a highly contentious relationship with GOP leaders in Minnesota, and making her way as a high-profile elected official with little experience running for office.

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith appears at a get-out-the-vote rally for Democrats in October, 2014. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

“I do think it is a little quirky that she really has not ever run for a state office and served as lieutenant governor and now as a senator, and I believe that will be an issue,” Rosen said. “But I think she can handle it.”

Smith considered a run for governor in 2018, but announced in March that she’d sit out the race. At the time, she said her decision was made largely for personal reasons. She said she wanted to pour her energy into her current role, and help another DFLer win the governor’s seat next year.

Standing at Wednesday’s news conference alongside her husband, Archie, and the couple’s two sons and daughters-in-law, Smith reflected on her travels around the state as lieutenant governor. She said she’s learned about what Minnesotans worry about most, like finding good jobs, securing affordable health insurance, getting their children into high-quality schools. And she said those concerns are part of the reason she decided to accept the governor’s appointment, and mount her own campaign in 2018 for a very different role than she’d once contemplated.

Asked if she was up for the grueling pace of serving in the Senate while running for office, Smith was quick to respond.

“I can tell you I shouldn’t be underestimated,” she said. “And if I wasn’t confident, I wouldn’t be doing this.”