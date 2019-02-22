wolves gameday

6:30 p.m. at New York • FSN, 830-AM

Final 25 begins with woeful Knicks

Preview: After two victories heading into the All-Star break, and a number of days to work toward better health, the Timberwolves start their final 25 games four games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. It begins with five of six games against Eastern Conference teams, including two vs. top-three teams in the East in first-place Milwaukee and Indiana. The Knicks, in rebuild mode after the trade of F/C Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, broke an 18-game losing streak with a victory over Atlanta heading into the All-Star break. But New York has won only twice since Dec. 14, going 2-26 in that span.

Players to watch: Wolves All-Star C Karl-Anthony Towns has averaged 26.2 points and 13 rebounds in his past 24 games. G Jeff Teague had 27 points and 12 assists vs. Houston heading into the break. F Dario Saric has hit 13 of 20 shots and six of seven threes in his past two games. G Tyus Jones is not listed on the injury report after missing the past 13 games because of an ankle injury.

Numbers: The Wolves are only 8-20 on the road, but are 4-4 in road games vs. the East. The Knicks are 1-7 at home vs. the West. Knicks G Dennis Smith has averaged 17.0 points and 6.0 assists in eight games with the Knicks. C DeAndre Jordan has averaged 11.1 points and 11.0 rebounds during the same stretch.

Injuries: Wolves F Robert Covington (knee) is out. He continues to improve and was able to do some things in practice Thursday, but will not travel with the team. C Gorgui Dieng is also listed as out for personal reasons. … For the Knicks, PG Frank Ntilikina (sore groin) is out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD