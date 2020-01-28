Monday night at Target Center began with a tribute and ended with the seemingly impossible. It was emotional, evocative and, ultimately, embarrassing.

The Wolves opened the game with Sacramento by honoring the late Kobe Bryant. The Wolves took an 8-second violation after winning the opening tap, then the Kings followed with a 24-second violation of their own.

The Wolves ended the night by squandering a 22-point fourth-quarter lead despite hitting a franchise-record 23 three-pointers.

The final: Sacramento 133, Wolves 129 in overtime.

De’Aaron Fox hit one free throw with 4.7 seconds left in regulation to pull the Kings within two points. Then he deliberately missed the second, got his own rebound and scored, forcing overtime.

The Wolves were up 27 in the third quarter, by 22 early in the fourth. They were up 15 with 2:05 left in regulation.

In the overtime, with the score tied at 129, Nemanja Bjelica hit two free throws with 48.3 seconds left to put the Kings up two.

At the other end Wolves guard Josh Okogie was fouled but missed both free throws. He got his own rebound, but missed the put-back. With 6.8 seconds left Robert Covington was called for a foul with 7.4 seconds left — a foul that was upheld upon a review requested by Wolves coach Ryan Saunders — and Fox hit one of two free throws for a 132-129 lead. Out of a time out, Wiggins missed a three-point attempt, sealing the Kings’ win.

It was a rather horrific end to a game that looked, for three and a half quarters, to be the one that would end the Wolves’ nine-game losing streak. Instead, the Wolves (15-32) have now lost 10 straight and have had double-digit losing streaks in consecutive months.

This despite 36 points from Andrew Wiggins, who hit 13 of 19 shots, seven of nine three-pointers and scored 36 points with nine rebounds and eight assists. Or 24 points from Covington, who hit six of 10 threes.

Or 23 points and eight rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns, who hit three of six three-pointers.

The Wolves (15-32) have now not won since Jan. 9. The Kings (17-29) have won two straight.

Thanks goes mainly to Buddy Hield and De’Aaron Fox.

Hield scored 42 points, with 20 coming in the fourth quarter during the Kings’ comeback. Fox scored 22 points. Bjelica finished with 20 and Kent Bazemore had 15.

The Wolves are now 0-2 in games when they hit 20 or more three-pointers.