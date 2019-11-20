Tests in the west

The Western Conference standings are tightly bunched, and a pair of home games this week will serve as good measuring sticks for the Wolves — who, at 8-6, entered Tuesday in the eighth and final playoff spot.

• Wednesday: A rematch with Utah (8-5), which the Wolves defeated 112-102 in Salt Lake City on Monday. Andrew Wiggins, who was instrumental in a 7-4 start but has missed the past three games, is questionable to play Wednesday because of illness.

• Saturday: A meeting with the surprising Suns (7-5 entering Tuesday). Ex-Wolves guard Ricky Rubio is off to a nice start (13.6 ppg, 8.7 apg) but missed Monday’s game because of back spasms.