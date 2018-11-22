GAME RECAP
Impact player
Jamal Harris, Denver
He scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and also hit two free throws with 6.8 seconds left in the game to ice Denver’s victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
22-12 Denver’s edge on points off turnovers.
14 Three-pointers by Denver, which shot 40 percent from behind the arc.
28 Percent shooting for the Wolves from three-point range on 9-for-32 shooting.
22-5 Timberwolves’ edge from the free throw line.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Flames score 5 goals in 1st period again to down Jets 6-3
Sam Bennett had the go-ahead goal and the Calgary Flames scored five times in the first period of a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.
Golf
England, South Korea, Australia tied for lead at World Cup
World Cup or Ryder Cup: Put Ian Poulter into a team event and he never seems to disappoint.
Wolves
Westbrook stars, Diallo hurt in Thunder's win over Warriors
Russell Westbrook recorded his first triple-double of the season as Oklahoma City defeated the Golden State Warriors 123-95 Wednesday night in a game in which Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo was carted off on a stretcher with 7:17 left with an apparent left leg injury.
Wolves
Cauley-Stein scores 23 as Kings beat Jazz 119-110
After all but the last couple of Sacramento Kings had exited the locker room, coach Dave Joerger stood in the doorway and couldn't stop smiling as his center walked toward him.
Wild
Wild survives big blown lead to top Ottawa 6-4
The Senators scored three quick goals in the third period to tie the game but the Wild responded to snap a two-game losing streak.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.