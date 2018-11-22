GAME RECAP

Impact player

Jamal Harris, Denver

He scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and also hit two free throws with 6.8 seconds left in the game to ice Denver’s victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

22-12 Denver’s edge on points off turnovers.

14 Three-pointers by Denver, which shot 40 percent from behind the arc.

28 Percent shooting for the Wolves from three-point range on 9-for-32 shooting.

22-5 Timberwolves’ edge from the free throw line.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD