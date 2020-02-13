GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte
He scored 28 points, hitting nine of 20 shots overall and five of 11 three-pointers, and had eight assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
56-42 Charlotte’s edge in points in the paint.
43-24 Charlotte’s edge in points off the bench.
16 Charlotte’s second-chance points.
18 The Wolves’ biggest lead, in the first half, leading to their second-biggest blown lead of the season.
2 Victories by Charlotte in its past 16 games.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
