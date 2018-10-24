U.S. Rep. Tim Walz on Wednesday backtracked from a pledge on his campaign website that he would “increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

At a Wednesday news conference with a group of mayors, Walz, the Democratic candidate for governor, called the $15 pledge “aspirational” but declined to say specifically what increase he thinks is immediately appropriate.

“That kind of short circuits the way I build coalitions,” Walz said. “We have not had that general conversation. We have not built it together.”

He added: “What I do know is we do need to have it,” Walz said.

He said he supported the $15 minimum wage in Congress, which was never seriously considered given Republican control of the House and Senate.

Walz is running against Republican Jeff Johnson, a Republican Hennepin County Board member from Plymouth.

Walz said he would listen to both workers and businesses to set a wage floor. He credited higher minimum wages with improving the lives of families. “But,” he added, “we’ve also seen the passion of folks who say, ‘Hey, I wanna do the right thing here but here’s the economics of my business.’ I think its irresponsible at this point in time not to bring them together and have that conversation of where we land.”

The minimum wage has been a five-year battle both at the Legislature and in some city halls, including Minneapolis and St. Paul. A DFL-controlled Legislature increased the minimum wage in 2014. With an inflation adjustment, it will go up on Jan. 1 to $9.86 per hour for large employers, from $9.65 an hour; and $8.04 for smaller employers, up from $7.87 an hour.

Republicans have unsuccessfully tried to allow restaurants and other businesses with tipped employees to pay a lower wage.

Republican lawmakers have also unsuccessfully tried to prevent cities from setting their own wage and other labor standards, which is a major item on the political agenda of the business community, and has been the subject of litigation.

Last year, the Minneapolis City Council approved a $15 minimum wage for the city, with an ordinance that will have larger businesses reach that level by 2022, and smaller businesses by 2024. The St. Paul City Council is expected to soon approve a $15 minimum wage under the plan, pushed by Mayor Melvin Carter, that also raises the wage in increments, with the smallest businesses not reaching that level until 2027.

Walz reiterated Tuesday that he opposes any attempt to prevent cities from setting their own minimum wage above the state floor, which is known at the Legislature as “preemption.” Walz said that he’s been struck by the different economic conditions in different parts of the state, particularly in the cost of housing.

Johnson said at a debate Sunday that different minimum wages in different cities place an undue regulatory burden on businesses operating in those cities.

This is not the first time Walz has shown flexibility on issues.

Although he pledged during the Democratic primary to enact a single payer health care system modeled on Medicare — the government health insurance program for the elderly — he now talks about it as a federal inevitability, not something he would pursue at the state level. In a recent interview, he cited failed attempts in Vermont and California as evidence of the complexity of setting up a state-based single payer system.

He has, however, consistently called for allowing all Minnesotans to buy into a state health insurance program for the working poor called MinnesotaCare.

Last year, Walz said Canadian energy company Enbridge should win the support of the state’s five largest Ojibwe bands before moving forward with its massive pipeline project, Line 3. Now he says he accepts the ruling by the Public Utilities Commission that the company can move forward, even though only two of the largest Ojibwe bands have dropped their opposition to the project.

On some other issues, Walz’s shifts have been more clear. He says he regrets a 2015 House vote that would have made it harder for refugees from war torn countries in the Middle East to come to the United States. And, after earning the National Rifle Association’s support in many of his congressional campaigns, he publicly broke with the group and gave their campaign donations to charity.

Walz defended his penchant for adapting to changing conditions Tuesday.

“I’ve been very clear about this throughout this campaign and throughout my time in Congress, and in leadership — whether it be in the military or civilian life — the capacity to be able to adjust to situations and work with people,” he said.