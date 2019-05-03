Half of the Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut shops in the Twin Cities have closed with more set to shutter by the end of Friday due to poor financial performance as the Minnesota franchisee has accused the chain’s parent company of providing misleading projections.

Seven of 14 recently opened Tim Hortons in the metro have been closed and two more will close at the end of the day Friday, said Jerry Marks, a New Jersey-based attorney who represents Bloomington franchisee Tim-Minn, Inc.

“They were all bleeding money,” he said in an interview with the Star Tribune.

Closures include the Tim Hortons locations in Brooklyn Park; Brooklyn Center; Eagan; Savage; south Minneapolis, on East Lake Street; downtown St. Paul; and on Rice Street near the border of Maplewood and St. Paul,, according to Marks. On Friday, the outlets in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota and Forest Lake were scheduled to close.

A handful of other locations, including a shop at the Mall of America, Brainerd, International Falls, Bemidji, St. Cloud remained open, though Marks said that the shops “are struggling.” Tim-Minn had opened the 14 Tim Hortons in a wave from 2016 to late 2018.

Marks claims the closures are due to “bogus income representations” by Tim Hortons USA, Inc. and Canadian parent company Restaurant Brands International LLC, which also owns the Burger King and Popeyes fast food brands.

Restaurant Brands International did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Minnesota in February, Tim-Minn alleged Tim Hortons USA had provided misleading financial representations which differed from the financials that were ultimately provided to the state of Minnesota. The alleged false information convinced Tim-Minn to agree to develop Tim Hortons shops in Minnesota, which was a new market where Tim-Minn was tasked “with responsibility for building out the territory from zero to more than 280 stores.”

“We wouldn’t have opened up store one if we knew what the real numbers were,” Marks said.

Tim-Minn is owned by Restaurant Development Partners Corp., a Canadian property developer and builder that had no prior experience in franchising, according to the recent lawsuit.

In 2017, Tim Hortons USA filed a lawsuit in federal court in Florida against Tim-Minn and seven of the franchises for failing to pay royalties, advertising, opening fees and other charges required by franchises. The case was ultimately dismissed.

This week Restaurant Brands International reported first quarter earnings that showed a same-store sales declining 0.6% at Tim Hortons outlets, compared with a drop of 0.3% during the same time in 2018. Sales declined faster outside of Canada, where same-store sales dropped 2.4% in the most recent period, compared with a 3% decline in 2018. Same-store sales includes results at stores open longer than a year.