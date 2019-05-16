10 a.m. FRIDAY

Tuesdays with Lazerbeak, June 11 at Parkway in Mpls. $10-$14. theparkwaytheater.com. … The Jolly Pops, June 23 at Parkway. $10-$29. … Jeremy Piven, June 30 at Pantages in Mpls. $35-$60. … "Oddville," July 12-28 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $28. … Jim Breuer, July 15 at Varsity in Mpls. … Home Free, July 22 at First Avenue. $30. … A Giant Dog, Aug. 4 at 7th Street Entry. $12. … Hellyeah, Aug. 7 at Varsity. … Tuxedo, Aug. 14 at the Cedar in Mpls. $20-$79. thecedar.org. … Small Town Murder, Aug. 17 at Pantages. $31-$65. … Flying Lotus in 3D, Aug. 20 at First Avenue. $30. … Phantogram, Aug. 25 at Palace Theatre. $39.50-$59.50. … Buddy Guy and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Aug. 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato. $49-$150. … Tycho, Sept. 13 at Palace Theatre. $29.50-$45. … Of Monsters and Men, Sept. 14 at Surly Brewing Festival Field in Mpls. $45-$199. … Babymetal, Sept. 21 at Myth in Maplewood. $49-$300. … Melvins, Sept. 24 at First Avenue. $22-$25. … The Band Camino, Sept. 25 at First Avenue. $20-$75. … Hawktail, Sept. 27 at the Cedar. $18-$20. … Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7 at Fine Line. $15-$30. … The Distillers, Oct. 11 at Varsity. … Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin, Oct. 12 at the O'Shaughnessy in St. Paul. $38-$68. theoshaughnessy.com. … Tyrone Wells, Oct. 19 at the Cedar. $23-$25. … Blue October, Oct. 24 at First Avenue. $29.50-$32. … Magic Sword, Nov. 2 at 7th Street Entry. $15-$17. … Angel Olsen, Nov. 12 at First Avenue. $30. … Caamp, Nov. 13 at First Avenue. $22-$59. … Disney on Ice, Dec. 5-8 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … The Fab Four, Jan. 18 at State Theatre. $29.50-$59.50.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Last Podcast on the Left, Aug. 8 at Palace Theatre. $25-$50.

NOON FRIDAY

Mannequin Pussy, Sept. 10 at 7th Street Entry. $12-$15.

10 a.m. SATURDAY

I'm With Her, July 10 at Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. $40-$52.50. suemclean.com/zoo. … Robert Earl Keen and the Lone Bellow, July 17 at Minnesota Zoo. $50-$62.50. … Gaelic Storm, Aug. 7 at Minnesota Zoo. $37.50-$50.

10 a.m. Monday

Russian Ballet Theatre, Oct. 24 at State Theatre. $35-$102.