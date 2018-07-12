Commuters heading to Minneapolis via westbound I-94 will be held up due to a crash at Hwy. 280 and the long-running road construction from Chicago Avenue to Portland Avenue.
At 7:45 a.m., here's the view from Snelling Avenue. Traffic loosens some after Hwy. 280 and jams up again near Riverside Avenue.
Southbound Hwy. 169 is sluggish from Medicine Lake Road to I-394 and again from Minnetonka Boulevard to Hwy.62. Much of that has to do with a crash near Excelsior Boulevard.
Traffic is tight in both directions of Hwy. 100 from Excelsior Boulevard to Hwy. 55. The same is true for both directions on I-494 along the Bloomington Strip and on I-694 between Brooklyn Center and Fridley.
An earlier crash on eastbound I-94 at Hwy. 101 in Rogers is causing traffic to stack up on both I-94 and Hwy. 101.
It took more than an hour to clear, but a three-vehicle crash at Broadway is now out of the way. It's still stop and go back to Hwy. 252.
Congestion on Twin Cities freeways dropped slightly over the past year according to an analysis of metro area freeways released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
A two-car crash on the westbound Crosstown at Lyndale Avenue is creating a traffic jam with delays extending back to Portland Avenue at 8:40 a.m.
The latest hot spot at 8:20 a.m. is southbound I-35E at Roselawn Avenue. A wreck is making the trip from I-694 to downtown St. Paul about 12 to 15 minutes.
