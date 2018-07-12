Commuters heading to Minneapolis via westbound I-94 will be held up due to a crash at Hwy. 280 and the long-running road construction from Chicago Avenue to Portland Avenue.

At 7:45 a.m., here's the view from Snelling Avenue. Traffic loosens some after Hwy. 280 and jams up again near Riverside Avenue.

Southbound Hwy. 169 is sluggish from Medicine Lake Road to I-394 and again from Minnetonka Boulevard to Hwy.62. Much of that has to do with a crash near Excelsior Boulevard.

Traffic is tight in both directions of Hwy. 100 from Excelsior Boulevard to Hwy. 55. The same is true for both directions on I-494 along the Bloomington Strip and on I-694 between Brooklyn Center and Fridley.