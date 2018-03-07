Thrivent Financial plans to incorporate a pocket park, coffee shop, chapel and meditation area as well as an art gallery as part of the new headquarters it wants to build on one of its parking lots in downtown Minneapolis. In addition, developers want to build a hotel and apartment building as well as a day care and fitness center on the southern portion of the block.

Representatives from the financial services not-for-profit and the HGA architecture firm presented plans for the new eight-story office building at a meeting of the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association on Tuesday night.

Thrivent plans to build its new corporate center on S. 6th Street and 5th Avenue S. in the northern portion of its block of surface parking located across 5th Avenue from its current headquarters.

Last fall, the Hennepin County Board voted to buy Thrivent’s current 17-story headquarters for $55 million. The building at 625 4th Av. S. is planned to be mostly used by employees of the Family Justice Center and Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC).

As part of the deal, the company has agreed to pay the county $11 million in rent to stay in its building while its headquarters is built.

Pending city approvals, construction on the new HQ is expected to start in the summer with the company moving into the building mid-2020.

“I would love to see it be an entry point for this part of town to get into the core,” Kirsten Spreck, vice president of real estate development for Thrivent, said Tuesday.

Bill Blanski, a design principal at HGA, led most of the presentation.

“There’s a strong commitment … to really embrace the neighborhood,” he said of Thrivent.

On the corner of Portland Avenue and S. 6th Street there would be a public plaza or park that would offer outdoor seating and public art and be connected to a coffee shop and grab-and-go cafe further south on the site. Also on the first floor would be a chapel and meditation room, which already has a presence in Thrivent’s current offices. A company art gallery as well as a credit union would be located on the skyway level and be more accessible to the public than they are currently.

What designers are calling a “central court drive” would run through the center of the block and allow car entry to the two levels of underground parking as well as pedestrian traffic. Skyways would connect the headquarters to development in the southern half of the block, a proposed residential project to the east and HCMC to the west.

According to initial designs, the building appears to be mostly glass. The portion of the complex that would contain the cafe would be two-story and have a roof terrace.

The building would be smaller than Thrivent’s current headquarters, but the space would be used more efficiently than the current building, Spreck said.

Thrivent is currently in discussions with Metro Transit on the possible movement and integration of nearby bus stops with the project.

Minneapolis developer Sherman Associates is working on plans to redevelop the southern half of the parking lot to be a 150-unit apartment building on the southwest side and a 120-room hotel on the other side along Portland Avenue. Sandwiched in between would be a two-story building with a day care on the ground level and a fitness center on the top. Sherman has already begun applying for a suite-oriented hotel brand, said Shane LaFave, multifamily development director at Sherman Associates. Sherman hopes it would finish construction around the same time the Thrivent offices are completed.

On the lot to the west of the new headquarters project directly behind Thrivent’s current offices, a plan is in place to build a development with a parking facility with more than 700 stalls and 107 housing units.