Marwin Gonzalez was having a terrible night. Against a pitcher he normally batters, the Twins' utility man had struck out three times.

He probably doesn't even remember them.

Gonzalez lined a two-out single to right field Tuesday, capping a three-run Twins' rally in the eighth inning, and earning the Twins their fourth win in five games, 6-5 over Seattle at Target Field.

Gonzalez entered the game batting .571 (8-fo4-14) against Seattle starter Mike Leake, but went down on strikes in the second, fourth and sixth innings in the rematch. With reliever Austin Adams on the mound in the eighth, however, things changed. Gonzalez caught up to a 95-mph fastball and drove it into short right field, scoring Nelson Cruz with the tie-breaking run.

The Twins trailed 5-3 entering the inning, but Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco opened the comeback with back-to-back doubles, and Polanco moved to third on a fly ball. Then Adams threw a wild pitch, tying the game and setting up Gonzalez's heroics.

Until then, it appeared Edwin Encarnacion would be the hero, as he has so many times here before.

Twins starter Martin Perez had an uneven outing Tuesday, giving up four runs to the Mariners before leaving the game after five innings trailing 4-3.

Encarnacion, who has hit more home runs at Target Field than any visitor but one, launched a Martin Perez pitch into the front row in left field. Two innings later, Daniel Vogelbach drove in a run with a single for only the fourth time this season, breaking a 3-3 tie.

Martin Perez, who allowed both critical hits, failed in his third attempt to collect his eighth win of the season, this time giving up four runs over five innings. His ERA in those last three starts: 10.95.

Leake, meanwhile, excelled once more in his second career appearance at Target Field, allowing only three runs — all of them scoring on back-to-back home runs by Jonathan Schoop and Jason Castro — over seven strong innings. Leake, who spent most of his 10-year career in the National League, limited the Twins to three hits in five innings in April 2018, then struck out six in his start on Tuesday.

In a game matching MLB's two most homer-happy offenses, it figured that both teams relied on home runs early in the game. Encarnacion's hit was hardly a surprise; not only does the veteran slugger now own 16 homers in the Twins' home park, one fewer than Royals catcher Salvador Perez for most ever, but he's on one of his frequent hot streaks, too. Encarnacion has hit eight home runs in the first 11 days of June, and has homered for three straight days.

Still, his blast off Perez was painful, given the sudden turn the game took. The Twins' lefthander did not allow a hit the first time through the Seattle order, but Mallex Smith broke that up by hitting a two-out grounder that Schoop had no play on at second base. Domingo Santana followed with a single to right field, bringing up the most dangerous hitter in the Mariners' lineup. And on a 1-1 count, Perez left an 89-mph cutter in the middle of the plate.

It bounced off the fans in the front row of the left-field bleachers and bounced back onto the field as Perez shook his head and the three Mariners circled the bases.

In the fifth, Perez caused his own problem by walking the leadoff hitter, Smith, who promptly stole second base. After Encarnacion walked, Vogelbach, the burly designated hitter, fouled off three pitches, then lined a high fastball into left field, a rare RBI single for the power hitter.

The Mariners added another run off Ryne Harper in the seventh, stringing together three singles, with Kyle Seager providing a two-out hit to widen Seattle's lead.

The Twins were mostly shut down by Leake, but they did manage to counter Encarnacion's homer with two of their own. Schoop launched a homer to left, scoring Eddie Rosario ahead of him, and Castro bashed a long homer well over the seats in right field. It was the seventh time the Twins hit back-to-back homers this season. already more than their total of a year ago.