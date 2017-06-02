– It wasn’t another meltdown by the Twins bullpen, but it seemed like a one-pitch knockout.

Scratch that — knockdown. This time, the Twins got off the mat.

Just when it looked like the maligned, embattled and reshuffled bullpen was going to blow another game, the Twins scored three times in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Friday night and end their four-game losing streak.

Taylor Rogers gave up a first-pitch home run to Kole Calhoun in the eighth inning, giving Los Angeles a 2-1 lead. It was Calhoun’s second home run of the game.

Facing Jose Alvarez in the ninth, Jorge Polanco reached on a one-out error by Jefry Marte when the first baseman missed Polanco’s routine pop fly down the first base line. Eddie Rosario followed with a double to left; Polanco saw third base coach Gene Glynn’s stop sign late and had to retreat to third, where he was almost thrown out. Eduardo Escobar pinch hit for Byron Buxton and was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Jason Castro, batting .215 entering the game, lined a 1-2 pitch to left for a single. Former Twin Ben Revere fielded the ball as Polanco scored. Glynn recognized Revere’s below-average arm strength and waved Rosario home. Rosario beat the throw for the lead run.

Adalberto Mejia gave the Twins six good innings in a no-decision Thursday night.

Joe Mauer drew a bases-loaded walk off Bud Norris to force in Escobar, and Brandon Kintzler, in his first appearance since his blown save led to a 15-inning loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday, pitched a clean ninth for his 14th save.

After losing four in a row and getting pummeled at home by the Astros, the Twins are back on the road, where they feel like it’s home. They have won 10 of their past 11 road games are 15-5 away from Target Field on the season.

It was a rough day all around for Marte, who hit into the first triple play turned by the Twins in 11 years.

With runners on first and second in the fourth inning, Marte hit a grounder to third off Adalberto Mejia that was gobbled up by Sano. He stepped on the bag for an out, then fired to second for a second. Brian Dozier turned and threw to first to beat Marte, the 12th triple play in Twins history.

Marte’s bouncer was well-placed, as Sano caught the ball while arriving at third base simultaneously. All that was left was execution. And the one thing the Twins have done well this season is execute on defense, as they entered Thursday with the second fewest errors in the American League while ranking among the top teams in defense metrics.

Somehow, the Twins and Angels have done this before. The clubs have combined for six triple plays against each other, with everyone from John Castino to Rance Mulliniks being involved.

Perhaps it was fitting these teams hooked up for another triple play. The Angels have five former Twins on their team — “It’s only a fifth of their roster,” Paul Molitor joked. That included starting pitcher Alex Meyer, who pitched well, going six-plus innings and giving up one run, on a home run, on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts. That line was nearly identical to Mejia’s; he had one more strikeout. They even matched pitches (84) and strikes (51).

Sano, returning to the lineup after missing two games to illness, hit a towering home run to center off Meyer in second inning.