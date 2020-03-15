The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota has jumped to 35, state officials said Sunday, including the first three cases of “community transmission” where the virus passed from one person to another within the state.

Word of person-to-person spread came during a call with the Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday afternoon.

It means people age 70 and older as well as those with certain underlying health conditions need to take extra precautions, said Kris Ehresmann, the department’s infectious disease director.

The three cases prompted the uptick in urgency. In the first 21 confirmed cases in Minnesota, the patients had links to travel or exposure to known COVID-19 patients.

“We strongly encourage people who are 70 and older, regardless of their health status, or people of any age who have any of a number of underlying medical conditions ... it is time now to take this guidance to isolate yourself and to really pay attention to those social distancing recommendations and really to reduce the amount of interaction,” Jan Malcolm, the state Health Commissioner, said during a news conference Sunday.

Limitations on the nation’s capacity for coronavirus testing means there’s “much we don’t know about the potential degree of community transmission,” Malcolm said.

Vials of COVID-19 test samples were tested recently at the Minnesota Department of Health facility.

“As I’ve said before, it’s a matter of when — not if — we will have community spread,” she said. “How effectively we can slow down and spread out the growth of this disease in our communities is the key to reducing, most importantly, damage to health for Minnesotans, but also the ripple effects on the health care system and our critical infrastructure.”

This is a developing story. Return to startribune.com for updates.

Twitter: @chrissnowbeck