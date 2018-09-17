1. Thielen uses "late hands" on late TD

Kirk Cousins' last-minute touchdown strike to Adam Thielen — which put the Vikings in position to tie the game on a two-point conversion — saw Thielen pull the ball in behind two Packers defenders that had their back to the ball. The catch, Thielen said, was a product of him having "late hands" — waiting as long as he could to put his hands up for the ball, so as not to tip defenders off that they should attempt to deflect it. The skill, Thielen said, is the product of countless practice reps, including drills where corners are staring at him and not the ball.

2. Vikings see a different version of Rodgers

Rather than trying to extend plays by throwing on the run and operating outside the pocket, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to play differently with his sprained left knee in a brace. According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers released the ball in an average of just 2.24 seconds on Sunday, completing 21 of his 23 passes where he released the ball in less than 2.5 seconds. Coach Mike Zimmer, it should be noted, said after the game the Packers' offensive linemen got away with holding throughout the game.

3. Vikings benefitted from Packers' puzzling clock management

When the Packers got the ball at the Vikings' 13 with 2:04 to go after Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's interception, the game appeared all but over. The Vikings were able to come back, however, because of some dubious decisions from Packers coach Mike McCarthy. He called for a run play on first down, which only took four seconds off the clock before the two-minute warning, and threw for the end zone on second and third down. Up by just five, the Packers needed a touchdown, but rather than throwing on first down and running later, McCarthy's play-calling sequence drained just 19 seconds off the clock before a Mason Crosby field goal.

Ben Goessling